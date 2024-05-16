Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal aide accused of assaulting Maliwal, summoned by NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Bibhav Kumar regarding the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal. Kumar has been directed to appear before the commission on Friday, May 17. The incident reportedly occurred at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence earlier this week.





Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



This development follows a press conference on Tuesday, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh admitted that Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Swati Maliwal at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Singh indicated that the chief minister would take strict action in the matter.

His statement came a day after Swati Maliwal made a police complaint from the chief minister's residence and subsequently visited the Civil Lines police station. However, she has not yet filed any formal complaint.

Sanjay Singh also met with Swati Maliwal amid increasing pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been calling for transparency and accountability from the AAP leader, urging decisive action against those responsible.

Despite repeated inquiries, AAP officials declined to disclose specifics regarding Sanjay Singh's meeting with the former Delhi Commission for Women chief, who has remained unavailable for comment. Observers view this meeting at Swati Maliwal's residence as an effort to reconcile with her party colleague, who has been a longstanding member of the AAP.

Who is Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's PA?

Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant (PA), has been under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the excise policy and alleged irregularities within the Delhi Jal Board.

In February, the ED conducted raids at 12 locations, including premises associated with Bibhav Kumar and AAP lawmaker ND Gupta. Last month, Kumar was questioned by the probe agency regarding the excise policy case. His interrogation reportedly aimed to elicit clarifications on certain documents relevant to the investigation.

A few days later, the Directorate of Vigilance terminated Bibhav Kumar's services as the chief minister's personal secretary. Kumar contested this decision by filing an Original Application (OA) before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). However, the CAT refused to stay the termination order, citing that such a measure would be premature.

The termination notice, issued by Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar, cited a pending 2007 case against Bibhav Kumar, accusing him of obstructing government operations. The order stated that the charges against Bibhav Kumar were grave in nature, including charges of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.