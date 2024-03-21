Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

The Bihar School Examination Board will soon announce the Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 . As per reports, the board is expected to announce the result anytime between March 21 to March 24, 2024. Students who are waiting for the update can check their results on the board's official website.

News 18 reported that the result might be out before the Holi festival, which is March 25, 2024.

The Bihar Board 2024 class 12th examination took place on February 1 to 12, 2024.

The board has already released the answer keys for the objective-type questions. Last year, the Bihar Board released the class 12th results on March 21. Once the results are out, students can check their results on BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to provide details like roll number and roll code to access their results on the official website.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result update

The board will announce the BSEB inter results through a press conference at the BSEB head office. Once the board makes the announcement, students can check the result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How many students appeared for the BSEB Class 12th examination last year?

Last year, around 13,04,586 students appeared for the intermediate examinations and about 10,91,948 students cleared the examination. The pass percentage for the year for class 12th was 83.7 per cent.

How to check Bihar class 12th Result 2024?

The Bihar Board will soon announce the results of class 12th for all streams like arts, science, and commerce stream examination. Students who appeared for the examination can follow the following steps to download the online marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board's official website.

Step 2: Check for the BSEB class 12th result 2024 section.

Step 3: Students can log in using the roll number and roll code.

Step 4: Once you submit all the necessary details, your mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Students can also download their BSEB class 12th result for future reference.