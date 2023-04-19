Home / India News / Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

Once operational, it will have 750 beds along with various healthcare facilities

Patna
Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government approved Rs 309 crore for soil filling and land levelling work, which would facilitate construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga.

The Union government had in September 2020 granted approval for the AIIMS at Darbhanga, the second in Bihar after Patna, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

"An amount of Rs 309.29 crore for the construction of AIIMS on 189.17 acres of land at Darbhanga was sanctioned by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The fund will be utilised for soil filling and land levelling work," S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters on Tuesday.

This is a major step towards facilitating the construction of AIIMS at Darbhanga, he said.

Once operational, it will have 750 beds along with various healthcare facilities. The new AIIMS is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of start of the project.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the proposal to engage 2,832 constables, who have completed their Promotional Training Courses (PTC), for carrying out investigation at different police stations in the state.

Topics :AIIMSBihar

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Also Read

Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction

IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 cr Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund

Samsung India to hire 1,000 engineers from top institutes for R&D units

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

India coordinating with US, UK, Saudi and UAE on safety of Indians in Sudan

Building owner can decide whether to collect parking charges: Kerala HC

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hits out at TMC, demands probe against Mamata

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story