Bihar Cabinet approves Saat Nishchay-3 programme to boost development

The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday approved the 'Saat Nishchay-3' programme to bring Bihar into the category of most developed states.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The CM posted on X, "In order to bring Bihar into the league of developed states, we have decided to implement Saat Nishchay-3 programme for the coming five years 2025-2030." He said that Saat Nischay-3 includes double employment, double income; prosperous industries, empowered Bihar; prosperity of the state through progress in agriculture; bright future through quality education; accessible healthcare, secure life; strong foundation for modern expansion; and ease of living through dignity of all.

The CM said that Saat Nishchay-1 (2015-20) and Saat Nishchay-2 (2020-25) were based on the concept of "development with justice" and the third edition is the continuation of the same. "In order to ensure better medical facilities in remote rural areas, a policy will be introduced to provide separate incentives for doctors and to prohibit private practice by government doctors," Kumar wrote on X. Addressing reporters on the Cabinet meeting, additional chief secretary (ACS), Cabinet secretariat department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, "The cabinet has decided to double the average per capita income of people of Bihar in order to ensure double employment and double income".