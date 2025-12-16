Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has got legacy problems like waterlogging and pollution and is working to find their solutions.

Gupta inspected the desilting work at Sunehri Nala here and slammed the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments over pollution and drainage issues.

"The Sunehri Nala was built, but there was no entry point for workers to clean it. We are desilting drains. Be it waterlogging, silt in the drain or pollution, we have only got legacy problems. The government is working to find solutions to problems. We have installed mist sprayers, but it will take time for results to be visible," she told reporters.