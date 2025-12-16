Home / India News / Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta inspected the desilting work at Sunehri Nala here and slammed the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments over pollution and drainage issues

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Hitting out at Congress and AAP, she said they were in power for 15 and 10 years, respectively, but did not do anything (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has got legacy problems like waterlogging and pollution and is working to find their solutions.

Gupta inspected the desilting work at Sunehri Nala here and slammed the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments over pollution and drainage issues.

"The Sunehri Nala was built, but there was no entry point for workers to clean it. We are desilting drains. Be it waterlogging, silt in the drain or pollution, we have only got legacy problems. The government is working to find solutions to problems. We have installed mist sprayers, but it will take time for results to be visible," she told reporters.

Hitting out at Congress and AAP, she said they were in power for 15 and 10 years, respectively, but did not do anything.

"They only did the work of giving pain to Delhiites while we are working to heal the sufferings of people," she added. She was accompanied by Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma during the inspection.

Her remarks come a day after she was greeted with chants of "AQI, AQI" when she went on the stage to greet global football icon Lionel Messi at the Arun Jaitley stadium here.

The national capital's air quality saw some improvement on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago, even as smog blanketed the city, shivering at 8.3 degrees Celsius during the morning hours, reducing visibility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Bengal draft electoral rolls published: 5.8 mn voters deleted in SIR

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: India mother of democracy, says Nadda, urges respect for EC on SIR

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi, to be presented in court

New Bill will weaken MGNREGA: Priyanka slams govt for renaming obsession

Long separation between husband and wife amounts to cruelty: SC

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhiWaterloggingDelhi Pollution

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story