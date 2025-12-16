Messi event chaos: Probe panel flags procedural violations, recommends SIT

The inquiry committee, investigating the vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium during an event involving Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has recommended the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, an official said on Tuesday.

The panel, headed by Justice (Retd) Asim Kumar Roy, submitted its preliminary report within three days on Monday, he said.

"The incident warrants a thorough and independent investigation. We have recommended the formation of an SIT to ascertain responsibility and lapses," a member of the committee told PTI, referring to the preliminary findings.

The committee was formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is headed by Roy and comprises Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, following unrest at the stadium during Messi's visit to Kolkata on December 13.

The report raised serious questions over violations of standard operating procedures, particularly regarding the entry of water bottles into the stadium, he said. "As per existing rules, spectators are not permitted to carry water bottles inside the stadium. How, then, were water bottles available inside the stadium?" the committee member questioned. The report was submitted on Monday night. Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Tuesday morning, Roy said, "It is highly unusual that water bottle stalls were set up inside the stadium. This deviation from established norms needs to be examined closely." The committee has recommended departmental action against the agency responsible for stadium operations and management.

"Responsibility cannot be fixed without identifying lapses by the agencies on duty. Appropriate departmental proceedings should be initiated," the report noted. The committee has also suggested that an SIT probe be initiated into the vandalism and that the issue of ticket refunds be examined. "The question of whether spectators should be refunded their ticket money must be considered, given the disruption and damage caused," Roy said. Following the vandalism, the main organiser of the event, Shatadru Dutta, was arrested. Bidhannagar Police have also arrested five others in connection with the case. When contacted, a senior police officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said, "We are questioning all individuals involved in organising and managing the event to determine accountability." Representatives of agencies responsible for water supply, ticket distribution, and other logistical arrangements at the stadium have been summoned.