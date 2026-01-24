Nitish Kumar launches 128 projects worth ₹1.52 billion in Bihar's Vaishali

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched 128 projects worth around ₹152 crore in Vaishali district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'.

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing development works in the district, including the desilting of the Baya River to improve drainage and reduce flood risks across eight blocks.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kumar inaugurated 103 schemes worth ₹98 crore, and laid foundation stones for 25 projects to the tune of ₹54 crore, during a programme held at the Panapur Baba Bateshwar Nath Dham complex.

During a review meeting, Kumar said the 'Saat Nischay-3' programmes are being implemented with the objective of placing Bihar among the most developed states in the country.