Govt issued over 1.1 million job letters since Rozgar Mela launch: Minister

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that more than 1.1 million appointment letters have been issued nationwide since the launch of the Rozgar Mela, reinforcing the government's commitment to mission-mode recruitment.

Puri highlighted India's strong development vision, advancement in global standing and expansion in manufacturing, exports, logistics, renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

Emphasising the inclusive nature of growth, he said, "We are not just pursuing development, but development with social inclusion." Promoting the resolve of a developed India with the power of the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Rozgar Melas at 45 different locations across the country through a video message, during which more than 61,000 appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited youths, an official statement said here.

As part of this initiative, the Transport Battalion, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Behlana Camp, Chandigarh, organised the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela on Saturday. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri formally handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates. During the ceremony in Chandigarh, 107 candidates received appointment letters for various ministries and departments. These included 10 in ITBP, 36 in CRPF, 30 in CISF, eight in Assam Rifles, two in Bank of Baroda, three in Union Bank and 18 in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, reflecting the wide range of public service opportunities being generated through the Rozgar Mela, the statement said.