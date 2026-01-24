EU's Von der Leyen, Kallas arrive in India ahead of Summit, FTA conclusion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council Vice President Kaja Kallas arrived in India on Saturday, days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations where they will attend as chief guests, and just ahead of the India–EU summit scheduled for January 27.

The visit comes at a crucial moment in India–European Union relations, with both sides expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations on a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) during the summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MEA signals next phase of India–EU strategic partnership

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared photographs of von der Leyen’s and Kallas’s separate arrivals, and described the visit as a step forward in bilateral engagement.

“Charting the next phase of the India–EU strategic partnership,” Jaiswal wrote. “A warm welcome to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on her State Visit to India. She was received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada,” he added. Jaiswal said that India and the European Union share a deep-rooted partnership. “As the world’s two largest democracies, India and the EU share a partnership based on mutual trust and shared values,” he said. Free trade agreement to anchor January 27 summit talks The January 27 summit is expected to mark a turning point in India–EU economic engagement, with both sides set to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement.

The proposed pact is expected to create a market of nearly two billion people and account for close to a quarter of global gross domestic product, making it one of the largest trade agreements globally. The European Union is currently India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods touching $135 billion in the financial year 2023–24. The agreement is expected to significantly expand trade and investment ties across sectors. Von der Leyen calls India–EU trade deal ‘historic’ Earlier this week, von der Leyen described the FTA negotiations as being on the verge of completion during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I will travel to India. There is still work to do, but we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement,” she said, adding, “Some call it the mother of all deals. It would create a market of two billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP.” She said the agreement would give Europe a first-mover advantage in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. “Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century,” she said. “From Latin America to the Indo-Pacific and far beyond, Europe will always choose the world. And the world is ready to choose Europe,” von der Leyen added.

Defence, security roadmap beyond trade on agenda Alongside the proposed FTA, India and the EU are expected to unveil a defence framework pact and a broader strategic agenda during the summit. The proposed Security and Defence Partnership is expected to deepen cooperation in defence and security, including improving interoperability between forces and enabling Indian companies to participate in the EU’s SAFE programme — a €150 billion financial instrument aimed at accelerating defence readiness. Both sides are also set to launch negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement, which is expected to support closer industrial defence collaboration. In addition, India and the EU are expected to announce a joint comprehensive strategic vision that will guide the relationship from 2026 to 2030.