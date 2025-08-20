Bihar CM transfers ₹456 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday transferred over ₹456 crore directly to the bank accounts of more than 6.51 lakh families affected by the recent flood.

Each family hit by the deluge received ₹7,000 as gratuitous relief, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

The amount was transferred at a function held at the official residence of the CM in Patna.

A total sum of Rs 456.12 crore was transferred directly to the bank accounts of 6,51,602 flood-affected families in 12 districts," the CMO statement said.

The CM had recently announced an increase in the gratuitous relief money from ₹6,000 per family to ₹7,000.