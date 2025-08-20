Home / India News / Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh visarjan and will schools be closed?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh visarjan and will schools be closed?

Ganesh Chaturthi Date 2025: The festival will fall on August 27. The day is a vibrant Hindu occasion celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. It will be a school holiday for students in many states

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Aug 20 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha — the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. This year, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with grand celebrations planned across India and in many parts of the world.
 
On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Ganesh Visarjan – when statues of Lord Ganesha are fervently submerged in water – marks the end of the 10-day festival. In India, August also brings a mix of academic deadlines and celebrations. There will be school holidays for children in different states due to the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam-like events.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date: When is Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Visarjan 2025? 

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will take place on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the month of Bhadrapada. 
Usually lasting 10 to 11 days, the event culminates on Saturday, September 6, with the great Ganesh Visarjan.
 
Chaturthi time starts- Tuesday, August 26, 2025 
Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi) - Saturday, September 6, 2025.

History of Ganesh Chaturthi 

Hindu mythology states that Goddess Parvati made Ganesha out of sandalwood or turmeric paste to protect her when she took a bath. A fight broke out after Lord Shiva, who was not aware of Ganesha's identity, was refused entry; conflict ensued, and Shiva chopped off Ganesha's head. Parvati begged for her son's recovery, heartbroken. 
 
Shiva told his ganas to deliver the elephant's head, which was the first living creature they discovered. He revived Ganesha and proclaimed him the first god to be worshipped by placing the elephant's head on his body.

Will schools remain closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, schools in states including Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana may be closed in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. In both western and southern India, it is one of the most widely celebrated festivals. 
 
It should be noted, however, that most institutions are likely to continue with their usual academic calendars, and school closures are dependent on announcements from the state government or specific school board orders.
 

 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

