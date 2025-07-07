Home / India News / Bihar voter verification row reaches Supreme Court, hearing on July 10

Bihar voter verification row reaches Supreme Court, hearing on July 10

Petitions by RJD, ADR, PUCL, and others argue that Bihar's new verification norms violate electoral laws and fundamental rights ahead of the 2025 polls

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court to hear RJD’s plea against EC’s voter list revision in Bihar on July 10 (Photo:PTI)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, reported Bar and Bench.
 
The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal. He was joined by senior counsels Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, and Shadan Farasat.
 
The petitioners include Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), activist Yogendra Yadav, and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra.
 
At the heart of the legal challenge is a directive under the SIR requiring voters not present on the 2003 roll to provide citizenship documentation. For individuals born after December 2004, both their own and their parents’ documents are required. If a parent is a foreign national, a copy of their passport and visa as held at the time of the applicant’s birth must be submitted.
 

What did the Supreme Court say?

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the matter on Thursday, July 10. It has also issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre, seeking their responses to the constitutional and legal concerns raised.
 
Petitioners argue the exercise is “arbitrary and illegal” and violates provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. ADR has also claimed that the directive breaches constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 (equality), 19 (freedom), 21 (life and liberty), 325 (no exclusion from electoral rolls), and 326 (adult suffrage).
 

Election Commission defends revision, cites legal mandate

The Election Commission has defended its move, asserting that it is acting within its mandate to ensure accuracy in electoral rolls. It also cited precedents of similar revision drives being conducted in the past.
 

What happens next?

The outcome of this case could impact how voter verification is carried out in other states as well. If the Supreme Court rules against the poll panel, it could set a precedent restricting such revisions close to elections.
 
For now, the political heat in Bihar continues to rise as all eyes turn to the Supreme Court hearing on July 10.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaIndia NewsElection newsAssembly ElectionBihar Assembly Assembly polls

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

