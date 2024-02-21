Home / India News / Bihar extends benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to ration card holders

Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 7:10 AM IST
The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the benefits of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year to all ration card holders of the state under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Talking to PTI, after a cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samat Chaudhary, said, It's a major decision taken by the NDA government in Bihar. It will now extend the AB PM-JAY to all ration card holders of the state.

At present, around 12 million people in Bihar are availing the facility of the AB PM-JAY.

Now, around 5.8 million people, who are beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFS) Act, will also be covered under the scheme, he said.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

