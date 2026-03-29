Bihar forms crisis management group amid ongoing West Asia conflict

In view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Bihar government constituted a crisis management group to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services, safeguard the interests of migrant workers and coordinate response measures to any potential fallout.

According to a statement issued by the state's Disaster Management Department, the group will be headed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

The group comprises senior officials from key departments, including the development commissioner, the additional chief secretary (Home), and the DGP.

The statement said the Food and Consumer Protection Department has been designated as the nodal department for the group.