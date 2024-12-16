Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bihar govt approves investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore

Bihar Business Connect - the annual investor meet of the state - drew tremendous success by signing MoUs of more than Rs 50,000 crore of investment proposals in its maiden show in 2023

The Bihar government has created the State Investment Promotion Board to approve investment proposals. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
The Bihar government's State Investment Promotion Board has approved investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

This includes in-principal for proposals worth nearly Rs 29,000 crore in-principle approval (Stage 1) for 52 units and final financial approval to 35 proposals totalling around Rs 600 crore.

The approvals were given during the 58th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board, according to an official statement.

So far this financial year, the in-principle approvals have been given to 260 proposals, while financial approvals have been granted to 161 proposals.

The meeting was attended by Industry Secretary Bandana Preyashi.

The Bihar government has created the State Investment Promotion Board to approve investment proposals.

Bihar Business Connect - the annual investor meet of the state - drew "tremendous success by signing MoUs of more than Rs 50,000 crore" of investment proposals in its maiden show in 2023, he noted.

The second edition is scheduled to be held here on December 19-20.

The State Investment Promotion Board gives clearance to the proposals of companies investing in the state through a single window.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

