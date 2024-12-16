Maha Kumbh 2025 to offer unique digital experience with AI chatbot

The Maha Kumbh-2025 will offer a unique digital experience to people across the globe, allowing them to get a memorable token of the event.

The Maha Kumbh-2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

This initiative, part of the Digital Maha Kumbh vision led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, introduces AI Generative Chatbot technology for the first time, officials said on Monday.

By simply scanning the QR code, users can receive a personalised Maha Kumbh certificate with their photo on it, which can also be saved digitally or printed.

The AI chatbot also provides complete details about every event and major programme of the Maha Kumbh.

Regional Tourism Officer, Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh, said under the chief minister's guidance, preparations are underway on war-footing to make the Maha Kumbh a grand, spiritually elevating and hi-tech event.

In line with this vision, officials from the Tourism Department, along with the fair organisers and Maha Kumbh Nagar police, are working together on the digital Maha Kumbh initiative.

This is the first time that digitalisation has received such widespread attention, as Maha Kumbh offers a unique memorable experience to devotees worldwide through the AI chatbot.

To access this, visitors can simply visit the link (https://chatbot.kumbh.up.gov.in) or scan the QR code to receive a personalised Maha Kumbh certificate with their photo.

The AI chatbot is being promoted extensively across the country, with a strong digital presence on social media platforms such as X, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, officials said.

This initiative has sparked a surge in the popularity of the AI chatbot, making it a trending tool for connecting devotees with the Maha Kumbh experience globally.

The AI Generative Chatbot can virtually guide users to Maha Kumbh Nagar from any corner of the globe. In addition, the chatbot provides necessary information regarding food, locker, washroom and changing rooms, they said.

The AI chatbot is designed to assist users in 11 languages -- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Urdu.

Its unique feature allows one to ask questions either by speaking or writing and one can receive responses in one's preferred language. Beyond resolving queries, the chatbot is also proving to be a powerful medium for creating a personal connection and enhancing the overall user experience.