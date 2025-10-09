Home / India News / Bihar govt spent ₹3,200 crore on pre-poll welfare schemes, shows data

Bihar govt spent ₹3,200 crore on pre-poll welfare schemes, shows data

Bihar announces ₹3,200 crore pre-poll welfare schemes, including ₹10,000 for 15 million women, ahead of election schedule announcement

welfare schemes, funding, cash
The Research, led by Axis Bank’s Chief Economist Neelkanth Mishra, stated that the 2.9 per cent is in addition to the 3 per cent budgeted deficit.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the run up to the announcement of the Bihar poll schedule, the state government announced several welfare schemes, including disbursing ₹10,000 to 15 million women under the Mahila Rozgar Yojana. 
Axis Bank Research has estimated the pre-poll welfare announcements by the Bihar government until Monday (the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission) to be to the tune of ₹3,200 crore, or 2.9 per cent of FY26 gross state domestic product (GSDP). 
The Research, led by Axis Bank’s Chief Economist Neelkanth Mishra, stated that the 2.9 per cent is in addition to the 3 per cent budgeted deficit. “But we don’t expect a breach of the 3 per cent of the GSDP target,” the research stated. 
It said the 2.9 per cent of its GSDP that Bihar is spending on pre-poll welfare sch­emes is one of the highest among all states. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nearly 47% of Indians remain offline, women far less likely to use internet

Army to revamp fitness norms with new tests for all ranks by 2026

Yamuna cleaning to be completed before next Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

Drug regulator begins pan-Indian inspection of cough syrup makers

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Election CommissionAxis BankBihar governmentwelfare schemes

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story