Nearly 47% of Indians remain offline, women far less likely to use internet

Around 47 per cent of Indians are still offline, and women are 33 per cent less likely than men to use mobile internet, global telecom industry GSMA said on Thursday.

GSMA, Head of Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, at India Mobile Congress 2025, told PTI that the connectivity gaps are mainly due to the higher price of handsets and also technical skills.

"Nearly 47 per cent of Indians are still offline, and women are 33 per cent less likely than men to use mobile internet. This entrenched digital gender divide could hold back inclusive growth if not urgently addressed," he said.