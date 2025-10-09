Army to revamp fitness norms with new tests for all ranks by 2026

Aiming to bolster combat readiness within its ranks, the Army has decided to recast its physical fitness norms with new prospective guidelines for its personnel -- from Agniveers to topmost officers -- who will have to undergo and clear combined physical tests twice a year, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

So far, officers and men up to the age of 50 had to clear two separate physical tests -- the battle physical efficiency test (BPET) and the physical proficiency test (PPT) every year. And, this meant that the senior-most officers were exempt by age factor.

However, as per the revised norms that will come into effect from April 1, 2026, the age limit for the new tests has been raised to 60, they said.

The new guidelines, thus, once in place, will apply to everyone from Agniveers to three-star army commanders. In the army, the two tests for individuals will be replaced by combined physical tests, to be held with a half-yearly frequency. "Physical fitness is paramount for soldiers to enable them to endure the rigours of military training and multi-domain operations. Strength, endurance and agility are crucial for combat readiness, allowing soldiers to react quickly and effectively in dynamic situations. "A fit soldier is more capable, reliable and an effective asset to his unit, ultimately contributing to mission success," reads an October 3 document on the combined physical tests, accessed by PTI.

Even with modern warfare evolving towards increased digitisation, the "human element remains critical" to military missions. "Commanders at all levels must also be role models for the rank and file and be capable of leading the team from the front at all times", it says. Composite tables merging BPET and PPT have been formulated for various age groups and genders. The tests have been reduced to a single-tier system, ensuring ease of conduct, as per the document. The tables lay down standards expected of men and women personnel in different age groups, and the rating system. Horizontal rope and vertical rope apply for age groups up to 35 years and 35-45 years for men and women, but are not applicable for the age group above 45, it says.