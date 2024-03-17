Home / India News / Bihar Police detain 270 aspirants in connection with alleged paper leak

Bihar Police detain 270 aspirants in connection with alleged paper leak

Further investigations have revealed that a hefty amount was charged from each candidate for providing answer sheets by the accused, said the statement. Further investigation is on

Image: x @bihar_police
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Economic Offences unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3.

According to a statement issued by the EOU here on Saturday, acting on a tip-off unit's sleuths conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied question papers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"On the day of the examination, March 15, candidates were supposed to leave at around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained and on the basis of their interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak", the statement said.

Police had already arrested five persons, who allegedly masterminded the paper leak of TRE-3, a few days ago. Police recovered question papers, computers, laptops, printers and pen drives from their possession.

Further investigations have revealed that a hefty amount was charged from each candidate for providing answer sheets by the accused, said the statement. Further investigation is on.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted TRE-3 on March 15 for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode. Prior to this, as many as 96,823 candidates cleared the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-2) organised by the BPSC.

ALSO READ: ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal, asked to appear on March 21

Also Read

Jharkhand CET 2024: Registration starts today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

Jharkhand officials leave for U'khand to help in rescue of trapped workers

ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

Sandeshkhali ED attack: CBI arrests 3, including Shahjahan Sheikh's brother

LIVE: ED issues 9th summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

AIMIM Chief Owaisi approaches SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

India's first underwater metro surpasses 70,000 passenger count on day 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bihar policeQuestion paper leakBiharBihar Public Service Commission

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story