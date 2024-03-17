Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal, asked to appear on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21 in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Sunday.
The 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to depose at the central agency's office in central Delhi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
The CM has repeatedly refused to appear in response to these summons, calling them illegal.
A Delhi court on Saturday had granted bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping six of the previous eight summons in this case.
The agency arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in this case two days back.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

LS polls: PM Modi to address first rally in Andhra along with Chandrababu

AIMIM Chief Owaisi approaches SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

Assembly elections: Schedule for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting on June 1; check details here

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting on May 13, full details here

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate PMLA case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon