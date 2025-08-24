Bihar polls: Rahul haunted by fear of another defeat, says Anurag Thakur

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, saying the Congress has already lost around 90 elections under his leadership and he is now haunted by the fear of another defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls.

Speaking at a private event held in Hamirpur, the BJP MP alleged that Gandhi blames VVPATs or EVMs after every electoral defeat, and "now, even before the polls, he is making baseless statements about the Election Commission of India".

"It is very unfortunate if the opposition leaders have lost faith in the country's constitutional framework," he said.

Thakur asserted that work to strengthen the constitutional institutions was undertaken during the tenure of the BJP-led governments.