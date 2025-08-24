Moderate showers trigger traffic jams in Delhi, city under yellow alert

The national capital on Sunday afternoon received moderate rainfall causing traffic snarls in some parts of the city, officials said.

Areas including Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodi Road, recorded showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar and Deramandi also logged rainfall, it added.0 Traffic jams were seen in ITO, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded 36 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.