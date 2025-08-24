Home / India News / Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; Jaipur schools shut for two days

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; Jaipur schools shut for two days

Several areas in Bundi, Sawaimadhopur and Kota districts are facing flood-like situations where rescue and relief works are underway

Delhi Rains, Rain
Given the heavy rain forecast, District Collector Jitendra Soni has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Heavy to very heavy rain continued in various parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, with Dausa recording the highest rainfall at 29 cm, officials said on Sunday.

Several areas in Bundi, Sawaimadhopur and Kota districts are facing flood-like situations where rescue and relief works are underway.

On Sunday, there is a strong possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions.

The state capital is reeling under rain, which continued for the second consecutive day, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Roads in many parts of the city were submerged, with water levels reaching knee height. This disrupted traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially in the Walled City areas.

Given the heavy rain forecast, District Collector Jitendra Soni has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

Power outages were also reported in several areas due to faults in transformers and power lines. Areas like Barkat Nagar, Tonk Phatak and others faced electricity disruption multiple times on Saturday night, and it took nearly seven hours for the technical team to resolve.

Further, the Jaipur Development Authority has decided to close two parks, Kishan Bagh and Swarn Jayanti Park, near Vidyadhar Nagar, to the public from Monday to Wednesday. This decision was taken after waterlogging turned the parks into muddy zones.

Many areas in Kota, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur districts continued to face a flood-like situation. Rescue teams have evacuated people from the affected areas.

In Udaipur, water entered a section of the Maharana Bhupal Singh Hospital late on Saturday.

The weather centre has predicted that the heavy rain may continue in some areas of the state for the next three to four days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

rajasthanRainfallJaipur

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

