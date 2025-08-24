Home / India News / Flood-hit farmers in Guna must get their rightful insurance claims: Scindia

Flood-hit farmers in Guna must get their rightful insurance claims: Scindia

Scindia said he had been touring the constituency for the past three days to assess the damage caused by the natural calamity

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
I have asked the collector to convene a meeting with these insurance companies so that farmers can get relief without delay, Scindia told reporters here. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guna (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said insurance companies that received premiums from farmers in his Guna Lok Sabha constituency must clear their claims against loss of crops due to floods.

The insurance companies that have collected money (premiums) from farmers in the district must now come forward to help them as their crops have been destroyed due to excessive rainfall. We will ensure that farmers get their rightful dues from these companies, he said.

I have asked the collector to convene a meeting with these insurance companies so that farmers can get relief without delay, he told reporters here.

He also inspected flood-affected areas in the city and visited several colonies to review the situation caused by heavy rains.

Scindia said he had been touring the constituency for the past three days to assess the damage caused by the natural calamity.

Water entered villages and cities from both the skies and rivers, creating a grave situation. Now the situation is fully under control, he said.

According to him, nearly 7,000 residents in Guna have received compensation, though it cannot fully cover the losses. He also met the families of four people who died in the floods.

Scindia, who is also the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, added that strict measures would be taken to check flooding in future.

Encroachments on rivers and drains will be removed, and the original width of water channels will be restored. I have asked the administration to hold a voluntary labour drive during my next visit, in which I will also participate, he said.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Guna district. On Saturday, he attended the closing ceremony of the National Basketball Championship at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and presented trophies to the winners.

On Sunday morning, Scindia met BJP workers and local residents at the Circuit House, where he heard their grievances and instructed officials to ensure resolution. He then proceeded to visit flood-hit areas in Bamori area of the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INDIA bloc united in Bihar, confident of fruitful poll results, says Rahul

44% of employees say longer work hours hurt health, balance: Report

400 roads closed in Himachal, IMD predicts heavy rains till August 30

Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

Former CRPF, ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaLok SabhaInsurance companiesfarmers

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story