IMD issues cyclone alert, warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Andaman

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha
Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Andaman Sea (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Port Blair
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from November 21, an official said on Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Nicobar Island and heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is also expected in Andaman Island.

"Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kilometres per hour) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25," the official said.

Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Andaman Sea.

"Sea condition is also likely to be rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea till November 23. We have issued a Local Cautionary Signal-3 at Port Blair Port," the official said.

Due to the possibility of surging waves, boat owners, islanders and tourists have been advised by the administration to ply their boats with utmost vigilance and recreation activities have to be carried out with due care.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off North Andaman Sea. "There are possibilities of surging waves, boats to ply with utmost vigilance, recreation with due care," he said.

Tourists and the general public were advised not to venture into the sea and were requested to follow all safety guidelines issued by the local administration.

Meanwhile, in view of the weather advisory issued by the IMD, the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) is most likely to reschedule sailing of inter-island vessels.

"The general public and tourists have been informed that due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions, we may be forced to suspend or cancel mainland/inter-Island/foreshore sector vessels at very short notice. The safety of passengers and vessels is our top priority," a senior DSS official said.

The operation of harbour or vehicle ferry services at Chatham, Bambooflat, Dundas Point, Hopetown, Phoenix Bay, may also face disruption or suspension in a short notice, depending on weather conditions, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IMDIMD weather forecastAndaman and Nicobar IslandsCyclone

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

