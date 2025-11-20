Home / India News / Delhi to open 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month, total to cross 200

Delhi to open 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month, total to cross 200

Representative Image: Officials also said the government would no longer operate health centres from rented buildings | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
The Delhi government will inaugurate 70 more Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month, taking the total number of operational health clinics in the capital to over 200, officials said on Thursday.

The national capital currently has around 168 Ayushman Mandirs, and with the more coming up in 10 out of its 11 districts, the government aims to make these clinics the "backbone of the community healthcare".

Officials also said the government would no longer operate health centres from rented buildings, as adequate space is now available for new facilities.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh told PTI that the government is committed to scaling up the network rapidly.

"With these 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, we are taking quality primary healthcare directly to people's neighbourhoods. Our goal is simple no citizen should be left behind because of distance, cost, or lack of access," he said.

He added that the government plans to reach an even higher number by the end of this year, with more clinics being developed and tenders being finalised.

"By early next year, every promised Mandir will be operational. We are expanding aggressively, and you will see these centres becoming the first point of care for lakhs of Delhi residents," Singh said.

Officials said the new Mandirs will be inaugurated this month, including in the Sarai Kale Khan dispensary area, Khizrabad, Nehru Place, Okhla, Darya Ganj, Gautam Nagar, Hauz Khas, Shahpur, Burari, Jahangirpuri, and several other locations. An additional 187 are expected to start functioning by December 31.

They added that, unlike the earlier Mohalla Clinics, which had limited services, the new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will feature modern technology and expanded facilities, including OPD services, free medicines, lab tests, maternal care, child and elderly healthcare, mental health support, and dental treatment.

The government has promised to set up 1,139 such clinics in phases some converted from earlier Mohalla Clinics and many being newly built.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ayushman BharatDelhiPublic health care

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

