Around 2,85,000 more farmers in Bihar are set to get electricity connections for agricultural activities by June this year, officials said.

So far, 5,55,000 farmers in the state have already received electricity connections through agricultural feeders, they said.

By June 2025... around 2,85,000 more farmers, who have already applied for agricultural electricity connections, will be provided connections, a statement issued by the state's Information and Public Public Relations Department (IPRD) said.

Upon the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state's energy department is working to ensure the remaining farmers receive agricultural electricity connections at the earliest, it said.

The CM has consistently emphasised the significance of renewable energy, referring to it as real energy'. As part of the Jal Jeevan Hariyali scheme launched in 2019, he has called for comprehensive efforts to expand solar energy adoption.

The energy department has begun implementing measures to supply electricity for agricultural activities from costly thermal power to more sustainable renewable energy alternatives. The state government is committed to providing dedicated electricity for agricultural activities through specialised feeders. This electricity will be sourced from solar and other renewable energy sources, the statement said.

Under the third phase of this initiative, 1,200-MW electricity will be generated from solar power plants to energise these feeders.

The government has decided to introduce solar power-based agricultural feeders to ensure electricity is made available to farmers during day time. This transition will eliminate the need for night-time irrigation, easing the workload on farmers. The tender process for the third phase of this project has been initiated, it said.

Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena described the initiative as a crucial step in addressing the state's growing energy demands and mitigating the impact of drought-like conditions.

Out of a total of 3,000 such feeders, 2,500 have already been constructed, it said.

The Bihar government provides more than 92 per cent subsidy on electricity for farmers, making it over 10 times cheaper than diesel, the statement added.