Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Duplication of voter card numbers does not indicate fake voters: EC

Duplication of voter card numbers does not indicate fake voters: EC

It also said that while elector photo identity card numbers of some of the voters may be identical, other details including demographic details, assembly constituency and polling booth are different

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
File image of Election Commission building
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid reports flagging issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the Election Commission on Sunday said duplicate numbers do not necessarily imply fake voters.

It also said that while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some of the voters "may be identical", the other details including demographic details, assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

"Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else," the poll panel said.

It explained that identical EPIC numbers or series were allotted to some electors from different states and union territories due to a "decentralised and manual mechanism" being followed prior to shifting of the electoral roll database of all states to the ERONET platform.

This resulted in certain state chief electoral officers using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different assembly constituencies in different states, the poll body said.

According to the EC website, ERONET helps election officials maintain the electoral system "by removing duplicate entries and inclusion of migrated electors".

"To allay any apprehensions, the commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number," the EC said.

The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's how Prayagraj learned to live with stories of Kumbh stampedes

Latest LIVE: PM Modi visits Vantara animal rescue centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Women farmers in Bihar turn to solar pumps, overcoming patriarchy, woes

T'gana tunnel collapse: Silt removal intensified at trapped workers' sites

NGT seeks presence of Uttarakhand govt over illegal felling of trees

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection Commissionvoting

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story