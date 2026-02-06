3 Naxals killed in ongoing Gadchiroli operation, jawan succumbs to injuries

Two more Naxalites have been killed in an ongoing operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, while a C-60 jawan injured earlier during the encounter has succumbed, police said on Friday.

So far, three Naxalites have been neutralised in the operation, which was launched three days ago, they said.

The operation involving 14 C-60 units under SDPO Bhamragd began on Tuesday near Phodewada village on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) border, following inputs about the presence of cadres of company number 10 of the Maoists, police said.

While police busted two Naxalite camps on Wednesday, they deployed four more C-60 units and one unit of QAT of the Central Reserve Police Force on Thursday morning for reinforcement.