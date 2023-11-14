Bikers arrested for performing risky stunts, bursting firecrackers in TN

Tiruchirappalli Police on Tuesday arrested 10 persons under various IPC sections and under the Motor Vehicles Act for performing dangerous stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycles.

Trichy SP Varun Kumar said, "Trichy District police arrested 10 persons under various IPC sections and under the Motor Vehicles Act, for performing stunts on the road which posed a threat to pedestrians."

In a shocking incident that could have turned out to be fatal, a group of bikers were seen performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycles in Tiruchirappalli to celebrate Diwali on Saturday night.

The video of the incident which occurred on November 11 went viral on social media on Monday.

In the video, the biker can be seen driving the bike at a high speed on one wheel by raising the front wheel off the road for a brief period and bursting firecrackers.

In the second stunt the pillion rider dangerously holds the firecracker after igniting it and rotates it simultaneously while the biker drives the bike on one wheel.

Earlier, defying the Supreme Court's time restrictions on firecracker use, Madurai city witnessed widespread violations during Diwali (Sunday).

The city police commissioner revealed that 147 cases have been registered for bursting firecrackers beyond the stipulated time limit.

"147 cases have been registered related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the specified time limit as permitted by the state government on Diwali in the district," the Madurai city police commissioner said.

According to the order of the Supreme Court, on the pleas of the Government of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Diwali, people were allowed to use firecrackers for 2 hours only, from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.