'Bilateral relations will reach new heights': PM Modi welcomes Finnish Prez

With the arrival of Finland President Alexander Stubb here Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the relations between the two countries will reach new heights.

President Stubb was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs KV Singh at the airport.

"Welcome to India, President Alexander Stubb. I fully agree with you, your visit will take India-Finland relations to new heights. I eagerly look forward to our meeting tomorrow and to your keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026," Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister made the comments in response to a post of President Stubb who said he was travelling to India on a state visit.