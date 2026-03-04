Home / India News / SpiceJet to operate 8 special flights from UAE on Wed amid Iran crisis

SpiceJet to operate 8 special flights from UAE on Wed amid Iran crisis

The airline said it would operate four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi from Fujairah

Spicejet
The escalating West Asia conflict involving US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations in the region. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 11:37 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

SpiceJet will operate eight special flights from Fujairah in the UAE on Wednesday to bring passengers who are stranded due to the Middle East crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said it would operate four services to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi from Fujairah.

On Tuesday, the carrier operated four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

The escalating West Asia conflict involving US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

164 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in UAE return home, says Shiv Sena

Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' category, mercury may touch 34°C

Delhi Police on high alert for Holi, 134 intersections under strict watch

Passengers stranded in Dubai amid Gulf unrest return home, recount horror

PM Modi extends Holi greetings to people, wishes 'spring of happiness'

Topics :SpiceJetIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsUAEinternational flights

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story