Home / India News / BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar

BIMSTEC foreign ministers meeting begins in Bangkok: EAM Jaishankar

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional multilateral organisation

ANI Asia

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat began in Thailand capital city Bangkok on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankaris who is on a six-day visit to two nations that began from July 12 posted a tweet this morning.

"Just started the BIMSTEC meeting in Bangkok," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation. The retreat would discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional multilateral organisation.

Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity.

BIMSTEC not only connects South and Southeast Asia but also the ecologies of the Great Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal.

It mainly aims to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development; accelerate social progress; and promote collaboration on matters of common interest in the region.

In Jakarta, the EAM attended the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.

Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. India's engagement with this ASEAN-centered regional architecture signifies India's strong commitment to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

From Indonesia, he travelled to Bangkok to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16.

MGC is one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region and is guided by India's Act East Policy.​

Earlier this month, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary East Saurabh Kumar, and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen held in-depth consultations on BIMSTEC) issues in Dhaka.

"They reviewed the recent significant progress in regional cooperation under BIMSTEC and steps taken to strengthen its institutional framework. Also discussed ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC cooperation agenda and forthcoming events," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted.

Bagchi wrote: "India looks at Bangladesh as a key driver of the BIMSTEC process and appreciates its constructive role including as host to BIMSTEC Secretariat."

In March 2023, Minister of State for External Affairs S Jaishankar participated in the 19th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting virtually from Bangkok.

During the meeting, the Ministers approved several documents including rules of Procedure for Core BIMSTEC Mechanisms. The meeting also approved the draft Host Country Agreement between India and the BIMSTEC Secretariat for establishing BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate in India.

Also Read

Health as critical agenda as trade, transport for us: BIMSTEC secy general

Bangladeshi villagers attack BSF jawans, snatch weapons; two injured

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast this week

15th batch of 6,200 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath amid tight security

Yamuna's water level rises slightly to 205.58 mt, still above danger mark

One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu district

India, US to boost ties, look for alternatives to fund energy transition

Enforcement Directorate searches premises linked to TN Minister Ponmudy

Topics :S JaishankarThailand

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story