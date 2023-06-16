Home / India News / Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into storm

Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into storm

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said

Press Trust of India Kutch/Ahmedabad
Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into storm

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said. Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said.

Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas. "Forty-five villages in Naliya tehsil of Kutch district plunged into darkness after electricity cables were snapped and poles got uprooted due to the cyclone," the official said.

After the landfall process got over, the intensity of the cyclone reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category. It has moved north-eastwards and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, he said.

A cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday. Kutch collector Amit Arora said no report of any fatality caused due to the cyclone has been received so far from the district. "There are cases of injuries and trauma," he said. An official of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said they have not received report of any death from the state so far. In a statement issued on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "BIPARJOY has weakened into severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 0530IST of today over Saurashtra & Kutch, about 70km East-North East of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 50 km North-East of Naliya. It is very likely to move nearly North-Eastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra & Kutch around noon and subsequently into a deep depression around evening of 16th June." The cyclone will move towards south Rajasthan, a met department official said. While approaching the Gujarat coast, the cyclone moved with a speed of 13 kmph. During the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, the IMD said. A relief and rescue operation is underway with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. The state government said it has deployed 631 medical teams and 504 ambulances in the eight affected districts. It said that till Thursday evening it shifted more than 94,000 persons living in the eight coastal districts to temporary shelters. Apart from teams of NDRF and SDRF, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Border Security Force (BSF) have been roped in for relief and rescue operations, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall. Among other things, the PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

Also Read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

Electric cables catch fire on under-construction Metro line-4 in Thane

Heavy rain triggers landslide on NH-6 connecting Mizoram with rest of India

India, China bought 80% of Russia's heavily discounted oil in May: IEA

US ambassador Eric Garcetti hails strong, growing bilateral ties with India

Topics :GujaratCyclone

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story