Bitchat removal: Govt flags law-and-order risk from bluetooth messaging app

Amid the removal of Jack Dorsey's Bitchat from app stores in India following the IT Ministry's order, government sources on Tuesday said the Bluetooth messaging app was a law-and-order concern and had to be removed.

The government is duty-bound to maintain law and order, sources asserted.

Bitchat, they said, allowed anyone to turn on Bluetooth and send messages through several hops, and that this was a law-and-order concern.

Apple has officially removed the offline messaging application, Bitchat, from its India App Store after a demand from the country's IT ministry, Jack Dorsey said in an X post on Saturday.

"Government of India officially removes Bitchat from the App Store," Dorsey, who is the app's developer and Twitter co-founder, wrote in his post, alongside a screenshot of a notice from Apple's App Review team.