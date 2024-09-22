BJD to study One Nation, One Election proposal: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik

BJD president Naveen Patnaik said his party will undertake a detailed study on simultaneous elections before taking a stand on it.

During an interaction at the 12th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival organised by the New Indian Express, he said the party will examine the proposal and its execution.

"Let the details come forth, we will study and take a stand," he said on Saturday.

Replying to a question on the new BJP government in the state, the former CM said, "All can see how the law and order situation in Odisha has declined with the incident of the governor's son at Puri. Recently, an Army major and his fiancee were harassed violently at a major police station in the capital city. This is not a good record."



He referred to the "assault" of an Odia officer allegedly by Governor Raghubar Das's son.