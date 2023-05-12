Home / India News / BJP creating concentration of economic power, MSMEs suffering: Congress

BJP creating concentration of economic power, MSMEs suffering: Congress

Congress targeted Narendra Modi govt, saying it created an "unprecedented concentration of economic power" where some companies, particularly a "chosen few", are prospering while MSMEs are suffering

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP creating concentration of economic power, MSMEs suffering: Congress

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday targeted the Narendra Modi government, saying it has created an "unprecedented concentration of economic power" where some large companies, particularly a "chosen few", are prospering while MSMEs are suffering.

All India Congress Committee general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh also posted on Twitter a chart, sourced to some financial firms, that shows a trend of profit after tax (PAT) and free cashflow to equity of the top 20 PAT generators in the country over the last few years.

"Reality of 'Mitr Kaal' MSMEs suffer while very large companies prosper, especially the PM's chosen few business houses," he said.

"Modi government has created an unprecedented concentration of economic power. Top 20 firms in India generate 80 per cent of total profits. It was less than 50 per cent a decade ago," Ramesh tweeted while sharing the chart titled "Profit after tax and free cashflow to equity of the top 20 PAT generators in India".

The Congress has been accusing the government of creating wealth inequalities in the country. The opposition party has also alleged that the gap between the poor and the rich is growing.

The issue was also one of the points highlighted during the Rahul Gandhi-led Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Also Read

India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Modi hails work under Mission Amrit Sarovar, 40,000 water bodies developed

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi

There is no greater social justice than working for convenience of all: PM

Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

BJP demands Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's resignation in Rs 2,000 cr liquor scam

Central govt should increase import duty on Apple from 50 to 100%: Rathore

Meghalaya CM meets Scindia, submits proposals to set up heliports, airport

Topics :BJPCongress

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story