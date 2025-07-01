Home / India News / BJP gets 5 new state chiefs, stage set for national president election

BJP gets 5 new state chiefs, stage set for national president election

It paves the way for the party to elect its new national president, who will succeed its sitting chief Union minister J P Nadda

BJP Flag, BJP
The issue of election of the BJP’s national president is also likely to come up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day all India prant pracharak meeting from July 4 to 6 in New Delhi. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With five more state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electing their presidents on Tuesday, the party crossed the threshold of 50 per cent of its 37 state units getting their respective chiefs. 
 
It paves the way for the party to elect its new national president, who will succeed its sitting chief Union minister J P Nadda.
 
Nadda’s term expired in January last year, which the party had extended till the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls. It was further extended until the completion of the party’s internal elections. The BJP’s constitution mandates that the party should complete the process of electing block, district and state chiefs before it elects its national president.
 
On Monday, BJP’s Puducherry and Mizoram units had elected their respective presidents, while BJP’s state units in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh elected their respective presidents on Tuesday. With this, 21 state units have now elected their chiefs. 
 
In Mumbai, former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was unanimously elected as the state BJP president at a party meeting. In Dehradun, Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt was re-elected as the president of the Uttarakhand BJP. Bhatt was the only party leader to file nomination papers for the post on Monday.
 
In Shimla, five-term former legislator Rajiv Bindal was re-elected unopposed as the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit chief. In Hyderabad, former MLC N Ramchander Rao, a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) veteran and senior advocate, was announced as the new president of the BJP in Telangana, succeeding Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. Rao was the only candidate to file his nomination for the state unit president post.
 
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, senior BJP leader PVN Madhav succeeded D Purandeswari as the state unit chief. He was also elected unanimously. The BJP’s West Bengal state unit could also announce its state unit chief by later this week. Voting will take place on Thursday if more than one candidate remains in the fray.
 
The issue of election of the BJP’s national president is also likely to come up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day all India prant pracharak meeting from July 4 to 6 in New Delhi, which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries and others will attend. Sources said the BJP leadership and that of the RSS will exchange notes on the issue.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet clears ₹1,853 crore Tamil Nadu highway project under HAM

Two pilots grounded after Air India flight to Vienna dropped 900 ft mid-air

Centre using ministries to sidestep Section 69A safeguards: X to K'taka HC

Siddaramaiah flags possible Covid vaccine link in heart attack deaths

RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

Topics :BJPindian politicsPolitical parties

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story