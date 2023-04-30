Home / India News / Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

Delhi BJP will hold an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house over his allegedly spending Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence, a party functionary said Sunday

New Delhi
Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi BJP will hold an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house over his allegedly spending Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence, a party functionary said Sunday.

The party will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's official residence 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines from Monday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

Earlier in the week, the BJP had alleged that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official house during 2020-22.

"The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when Corona was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day," Sachdeva said.

The dharna will be led by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with workers from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk districts, he said.

Also Read

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Asha workers' indefinite strike enters 3rd day in J'khand over salary hike

Atishi says Delhi L-G seeking report on CM home renovation unconstitutional

Mamata starts dharna to protest Centre's 'discrimination' against Bengal

Mamata sits overnight in dharna against govt, raises political temperature

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM part of Cong: Sitharaman

What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief

All-round development symbolises Telangana's reconstruction, says CM KCR

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiBJP

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story