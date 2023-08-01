Home / India News / BJP leader accuses PDP of promoting separatism, creating disharmony in J-K

BJP leader accuses PDP of promoting separatism, creating disharmony in J-K

Rana said, "The people of Kashmir are well aware about the dubious role played by the PDP and its leadership in different forms and colours to instigate and exploit the people"

Press Trust of India Jammu

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Accusing the PDP leadership of promoting separatism and creating disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir over the decades, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana Monday attacked its President Mehbooba Mufti over her party's alleged "dubious politics".

He was reacting to Mufti's remarks that before forming a government with the BJP in the state in 2015, her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had put a precondition before Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Article 370 of the Constitution will not be removed by the Centre.

Rana said, "The people of Kashmir are well aware about the dubious role played by the PDP and its leadership in different forms and colours to instigate and exploit the people"

"When it suits the PDP leadership, they can go to any extent in raising communal passions, as they did in 1984 and 1987," Rana said, recalling the years of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed as the union home minister.

Addressing a gathering on the 24th foundation day of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here, Mufti said on Monday her father Sayeed was not power hungry and wanted to rid Jammu and Kashmir of its problems and troubles.

Rana said the PDP's "close links" with anti-national and subversive elements, especially in 2002 and 2009, are well known.

Rana said whenever self-proclaimed representatives of Kashmir feel politically irrelevant, they raise the bogey of talks with Pakistan, terrorists and separatists.

"However, such a strategy of blackmail and exploitation' has ended under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he added.

Also Read

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Omar Abdullah sets out on foot to office after police deny escort vehicles

NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'

ATS recovers bomb material hidden by an accused in terror module case

Haryana govt seeks 20 RAF companies to maintain law and order in Nuh

Top headline: Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude, Nuh violence

India likely to get normal rainfall during second half of monsoon: IMD

Oppn targets BJP govt over Nuh violence, alleges failure to maintain law

Topics :BJPCongressPoliticsJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story