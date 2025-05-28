PM Modi to launch development projects worth over ₹70K cr across 4 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, during which he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs70,000 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

On May 29, the Prime Minister will begin his visit in Sikkim, where he will participate in the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth" programme at around 11 AM. The event commemorates 50 years of Sikkim's statehood, with the state government launching a year-long celebration under the theme "Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim," highlighting its rich cultural and natural heritage.

During the programme, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several key projects including a new 500-bedded district hospital in Namchi district worth over Rs750 crore, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok district. He will also release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee of Sikkim's statehood.

Later in the day, at around 2:15 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Alipurduar, West Bengal, to lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. The Rs1,010 crore project will supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to over 2.5 lakh households, more than 100 commercial establishments and industries, and establish around 19 CNG stations. It is expected to generate employment and promote clean energy in the region.

At around 5:45 PM, PM Modi will reach Bihar to inaugurate the new passenger terminal of Patna Airport. Built at a cost of around Rs1,200 crore, the terminal will cater to one crore passengers annually. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a Rs1,410 crore project aimed at serving the rapidly expanding educational and residential areas near Patna.

On May 30, the Prime Minister will visit Karakat in Bihar, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs48,520 crore. A major highlight is the foundation stone laying for Stage-II (3x800 MW) of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district, valued at over Rs29,930 crore. The project is expected to significantly boost electricity generation, industrial development, and employment in the region.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for key road infrastructure initiatives, including the four-laning of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram section of NH-119A, six-laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B), the Ramnagar-Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli. In addition, he will inaugurate the four-laning of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi section of NH-22 and road upgrades at Gopalganj Town on NH-27.

Also Read

In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, constructed at a cost of over Rs1,330 crore, aimed at enhancing rail capacity and regional connectivity.

Later that day, at around 2:45 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs20,900 crore. He will inaugurate the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, worth over Rs2,120 crore. The corridor includes 14 stations, with five underground, aimed at improving urban mobility.

To further strengthen the region's power infrastructure, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 220 kV substation in Sector 28 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and inaugurate 132 kV substations in Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida, together worth over Rs320 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Rs8,300 crore, 660 MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project in Kanpur and three 660 MW units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project worth Rs9,330 crore, significantly boosting power generation in the state.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate rail overbridges at Panki Power House Railway Crossing and Panki Dham Crossing on Panki Road, along with a 40 MLD Tertiary Treatment Plant at Bingawan, Kanpur, built at a cost of over Rs290 crore. The plant will facilitate sewage water treatment and reuse, promoting sustainable water management.

To improve connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the widening of Gauria Pali Marg and the construction of a four-lane road connecting Narwal Mode on Prayagraj Highway to the Kanpur Defence Node under the Defence Corridor project.

During the Kanpur event, the Prime Minister will also distribute certificates and cheques to beneficiaries of key government schemes, including PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, National Livelihood Mission, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The two-day visit underscores the government's focus on infrastructure, connectivity, and regional development.