FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology

FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology

Shah again apologised for his controversial remarks against the army officer and said that he respects 'sister Sofia' and the army

Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP minister

The minister apologised after the High Court reprimanded him and ordered to register an FIR against him | Image: X/@KrVijayShah

Press Trust of India Bhopal/Indore
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, following the orders of the state High Court, an official said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions were given to take action against Tribal Welfare Minister Shah following the orders of the HC.

Meanwhile, Shah again apologised for his controversial remarks against the army officer and said that he respects 'sister Sofia' and the army.

The minister apologised after the High Court reprimanded him and ordered to register an FIR against him. After the court order, the demand for the immediate dismissal of Shah from the cabinet intensified.

 

In a video shared on X, Shah said, "The sentiments of every society have been hurt by my recent statement. For that, I am not only ashamed, sad from the heart, but also apologise."  He described Colonel Sofia as "the sister of the country" and said that she has worked above caste and society while performing her national duty.

A police officer said that on the orders of the High Court, an FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal confirmed to PTI that the FIR has been registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).

Shah made the controversial statement during a public event in a rural area in Indore district on Monday without taking Qureshi's name.

Colonel Qureshi had shared the details of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian Armed Forces in regular press conferences. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also accompanied her during these press conferences.

After a huge controversy arose over this statement, Shah, earlier in the day, said that if anyone is hurt by his words, he is ready to apologise 10 times. He also said that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

