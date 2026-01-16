BJP releases schedule for national president election, result on Jan 20

The BJP on Friday released the schedule for the election of the party's national president, saying nominations for the post will be filed on January 19, and the name of the new party chief will be announced the next day.

According to the organisational poll schedule released by BJP national returning officer K Laxman, the nomination for the election of the party chief can be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19 and the nominations can be withdrawn by the candidates between 5 pm and 6 pm same day.

The scrutiny of the documents of the candidates' nomination papers will be carried out between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19, according to the notification issued by Laxman, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.