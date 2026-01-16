Schools in Noida to remain closed on Jan 16-17 due to fog, extreme cold

"All schools from Nursery to Class 8 affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other boards operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district shall remain closed on January 16 and 17," the order said, adding that it must be strictly followed.
The basic education officer warned that action would be taken as per rules against any school found violating the order and reopening during the closure period.
Earlier, the district education department had extended the winter break for schools in the district till January 15 amid the cold wave conditions.
