Home / India News / SC flags misuse of right to constitutional remedies under Article 32

SC flags misuse of right to constitutional remedies under Article 32

The Supreme Court pulled up a petitioner for misusing Article 32 by approaching it despite a pending Bombay High Court case, calling such pleas a gross misuse of the court's process

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme court said the petition filed under Article 32 is a gross misuse of the process of the court and of law, and dismissed the case (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed a petitioner for filing a plea under Article 32, which gives citizens the right to seek constitutional remedies from the top court over violation of fundamental rights, despite a petition pending before the Bombay High Court.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said Article 32 is being misused by filing petitions even on adjournments in high courts.

"Article 32 is being misused. The number of cases filed under Article 32 are exponentially being increased. For everything, one adjournment, file Article 32 here. Especially those surrounding Delhi are filing Article 32 petitions. What is this? It is a misuse," the bench said.

The top court said the petition filed under Article 32 is a gross misuse of the process of the court and of law, and dismissed it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Schools in Noida to remain closed on Jan 16-17 due to fog, extreme cold

Delhi air quality stays 'very poor' amid cold wave, dense fog; AQI at 348

BMC election results: BJP ahead in 115 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 68

Counting of votes for high-stakes civic polls begins; all eyes on Mumbai

Mumbai civic polls: 52.94% turnout recorded; down from 55.53% in 2017

Topics :Supreme CourtBombay High CourtFundamental Rightsconstitutional and legal rights

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story