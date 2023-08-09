BJP's politics murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur, says Gandhi: Top quotes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the Narendra Modi government, saying its policies "murdered Bharat Mata (Mother India)" in violence-hit Manipur, in his first speech since being reinstated as an MP.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion against the central government over the violence in the northeastern state, Gandhi dubbed the ruling BJP as "deshdrohi (traitors)", accusing the government of "dividing Manipur into two parts".

Here are top 10 quotes from Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha:



1. "You have murdered Bharat Mata [Mother India] in Manipur. Your politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. You are not saviours of Bharat Mata. You are killers of Bharat Mata."

3. "You [BJP] are anti-national, you cannot be desh bhakts [patriotic], you cannot be desh premi. You have murdered India."

4. "You have killed my mother in Manipur. One of my mothers is sitting here and the other has been murdered in Manipur. Until you end the violence [in Manipur] you are killing my mother."

5. "You are throwing kerosene all over the country. You threw kerosene in Manipur, and then lit a spark. Now, you are doing the same in Haryana."

6. "You're set on burning the whole country. You are killing Mother India."

7. "The Indian Army can restore peace in Manipur in a day, but the government is not deploying them because the government wants to murder India in Manipur."

8. "Ravana used to listen to only two people, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran. Similarly, PM Modi listens to two people, Amit Shah and Adani".

9. "To listen to the nation's voice, we will have to give up on arrogance and hatred."

10. "Lanka was not set on fire by Lord Hanuman, nor was Ravan killed by Ram; they both perished because of Ravan's arrogance."

2. "Some days back I visited Manipur. Our prime minister did not go. He still has not gone. Because for him Manipur is not a part of India. You have divided Manipur into two halves. You have destroyed Manipur."