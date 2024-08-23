BJP State Election Committee holds meet to strategize for Haryana polls

The BJP State Election Committee's two-day meeting commenced in Gurugram, focusing on preparations for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. On the first day, the meeting lasted for around four hours and will continue on Friday.
Discussions primarily revolved around finalising candidates for five districts and how to effectively communicate the benefits of the BJP-led government's welfare policies during the election campaign.
According to the party source, during the meeting's first day, officials from five districts provided insights into the current status of their respective seats.
The discussion on Friday will cover the political situation in the remaining districts. A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the BJP's welfare policies and the strategies to ensure these are highlighted during the campaign.
Prominent leaders attending the meeting included Union Minister and BJP's Haryana Assembly Election In-Charge Dharmendra Pradhan, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Election Co-In-Charge Biplab Kumar Deb, National Vice President Saudan Singh, and Election Management Committee Convenor Kuldeep Bishnoi.
Also present were National Secretary Omprakash Dhankhar, Organisation Minister Phanindra Nath Sharma, State President Mohanlal Badoli, Union Minister of State Krishna Pal Gurjar, and several other senior leaders, including Rao Inderjit Singh, Sudha Yadav, Gyan Chand Gupta, Anil Vij, Dharmveer Singh, Captain Abhimanyu, and Sunita Duggal.
The meeting emphasised the importance of selecting candidates with strong winning potential. Senior leaders assured district and state officials that only winnable candidates would be given tickets. Suggestions from senior leaders were also taken into account as the party prepares for the elections.
The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 1st, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.