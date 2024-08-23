Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / BJP State Election Committee holds meet to strategize for Haryana polls

BJP State Election Committee holds meet to strategize for Haryana polls

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 1st, with the results expected to be announced on October 4

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh
According to the party source, during the meeting's first day, officials from five districts provided insights into the current status of their respective seats | Credit: X
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP State Election Committee's two-day meeting commenced in Gurugram, focusing on preparations for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. On the first day, the meeting lasted for around four hours and will continue on Friday.

Discussions primarily revolved around finalising candidates for five districts and how to effectively communicate the benefits of the BJP-led government's welfare policies during the election campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the party source, during the meeting's first day, officials from five districts provided insights into the current status of their respective seats.

The discussion on Friday will cover the political situation in the remaining districts. A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the BJP's welfare policies and the strategies to ensure these are highlighted during the campaign.

Prominent leaders attending the meeting included Union Minister and BJP's Haryana Assembly Election In-Charge Dharmendra Pradhan, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Election Co-In-Charge Biplab Kumar Deb, National Vice President Saudan Singh, and Election Management Committee Convenor Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Also present were National Secretary Omprakash Dhankhar, Organisation Minister Phanindra Nath Sharma, State President Mohanlal Badoli, Union Minister of State Krishna Pal Gurjar, and several other senior leaders, including Rao Inderjit Singh, Sudha Yadav, Gyan Chand Gupta, Anil Vij, Dharmveer Singh, Captain Abhimanyu, and Sunita Duggal.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Medic murder: Healthcare svcs affected in WB as doctors continue ceasework

Auto-taxi drivers' discontent with Uber and Ola: Why Rapido is not a target

Govt has taken many futuristic decisions relating to space sector: PM Modi

Carriers moving operations from Dabolim airport a matter of concern: CM

The meeting emphasised the importance of selecting candidates with strong winning potential. Senior leaders assured district and state officials that only winnable candidates would be given tickets. Suggestions from senior leaders were also taken into account as the party prepares for the elections.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 1st, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EC stops result of ongoing recruitment process in Haryana till election

Premium

Haryana Assembly elections: High on per capita income, low on employment

Hooda promises 100k jobs within a year if Congress forms govt in Haryana

J&K set for 3-phase polls, Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Polls in J&K to further strengthen roots of democracy: Home minister Shah

Topics :Haryana electionBJPGurgaon

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story