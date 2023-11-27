Home / India News / BJP supporters block state highway in WB to protest party worker's arrest

BJP supporters block state highway in WB to protest party worker's arrest

Efforts are on for lifting of the blockade to ensure vehicular movement through the road at Khejuri, an official said

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BJP supporters blocked a state highway and held rallies on Monday in support of a 12-hour bandh at Khejuri in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district called by the saffron party to protest the arrest of a worker.

Efforts are on for lifting of the blockade to ensure vehicular movement through the road at Khejuri, an official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tree logs were placed on roads by bandh supporters to block the state highway.

The BJP called a 12-hour bandh at Khejuri alleging that party workers were being arrested on fabricated cases by the police.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA from neighbouring Nandigram constituency Suvendu Adhikari went to Marishda police station in Khejuri on Saturday night to protest the arrest of a saffron party worker and demanded his immediate release.

Also Read

Bengaluru Bandh today: Section 144 imposed; what's open and what's closed

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Priced at Rs 4,950 per 10 gm, Kashmir saffron outshining silver varq

At Rs 3,250/10 gm, Kashmiri saffron is now five times costlier than silver

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

V K Pandian, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former aide, joins Biju Janata Dal

Centre calls all-party meeting on Dec 2 ahead of Parliament Winter session

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, construction machines in Chhattisgarh

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York Gurdwara

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPWest BengalPolitics

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story