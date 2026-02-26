BJP will win Bengal polls, drive out every single infiltrator: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, and "drive out every single infiltrator" from the state, which was among the ones "worst affected by demographic change".

Shah made the remark in Araria district of Bihar, where he launched projects worth Rs 175 crore of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and dedicated to the nation a couple of new border outposts.

"It is the top priority of the BJP government to drive out every single infiltrator from the country, who are not just a threat to national security, but also feed on welfare benefits meant for people, thereby diluting the impact schemes run by the government could make," he said.

"Infiltration on a large scale also results in encroachments in bordering areas. We are committed to demolishing these. Infiltration also poses the threat of demographic change, which can wreak havoc with the culture, and even geography, of a region," Shah said. The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has decided to set up a high-powered committee to study and "undo demographic change", by identifying the most vulnerable areas, the home minister said. "Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the states worst affected by demographic change. West Bengal goes to polls soon. We are confident that the BJP would win the elections. And, it is the top priority of every BJP government to drive out infiltrators," he asserted.

The BJP, which had been a marginal power in West Bengal until a decade ago, has over the years expanded its footprint and emerged as the principal challenger to the Trinamool Congress headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who seeks a fourth consecutive term in office. "The beginning of crackdown on infiltrators, though, will be made in this Seemanchal region of Bihar, where I had the chance to stay for four days during the assembly elections held a few months ago. I thank people of the state for their resounding mandate to the NDA. The BJP had contested the polls on the issue of infiltration, notwithstanding the criticism from our opponents.

"Flushing out of infiltrators is as much a part of our agenda in Bihar as the welfare of people. I promise to the people of the state and the entire country that every single infiltrator would be driven out before we next approach them for a fresh mandate," Shah said. The SSB has an important role to play in checking infiltration, he noted. Guarding the borders is easy where proper fencing is in place and relations with the neighbouring country are friendly, but "a different approach is needed when we are dealing with porous borders", he said. "I would, therefore, urge top officials of the SSB and other agencies concerned to sit together and prepare an SOP for such areas. It is essential that our jawans manning the borders maintain good relations with inhabitants of villages situated along the borders. Their feedback would come in handy to check smuggling and narcotics trade. Our jawans should also have cordial relations with security personnel deployed across the border," the senior BJP leader said.